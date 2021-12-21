Four charged after I-40 blocked by drivers doing stunts

Police lights (Photo: Pixabay)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Charges have been filed against three adults and a teenager in connection with car stunts that shut down a portion of Interstate 40 in North Carolina, the state Highway Patrol said.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports troopers responded to reports of vehicles blocking all eastbound lanes of I-40 near Aviation Parkway, close to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, patrol spokesperson Sgt. Christopher Knox said.

The vehicles were reported to be performing “donuts,” maneuvers in which drivers spin their cars in circles.

Video posted on Instagram showed at least two cars spinning in circles in the middle of the highway, while a small crowd of people stood nearby cheering them on, the newspaper reported.

Troopers cleared the highway, which led to the people involved in the stunts to disperse, leading to two pursuits, Knox said.