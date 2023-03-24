Four people arrested in Columbus County on drug, firearm charges

Several people have been arrested on narcotics charges (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Several people have been arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for alleged drug charges.

The Sheriff’s Office and Whiteville Police Department recently concluded an investigation into illegal narcotics activity at 419 Britton Street in Whiteville.

After multiple controlled purchases were completed, a search warrant was executed and investigators seized cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and three firearms. Three stolen firearms and one stolen vehicle were also recovered.

Eugene Tobey Hunter was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking in Cocaine, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, and other charges.

He received a $2,000,000 secured bond.

James Ernest McKinnis was charged with Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Heroin, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine.

He received a $1,003,000 secured bond.

Kentney Smith was charged with Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Felony Conversion.

He received a $6,000 secured bond.

Khadijah Lynette Baldwin was charged with Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

She received a $500 secured bond.