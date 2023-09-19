Fox and Hound closes its doors in Mayfaire unexpectedly

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular restaurant unexpectedly closed its doors in Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington.

The Fox and Hound Pub and Grille has closed its doors.

The business opened along with Mayfaire Town Center in 2015.

A spokeswoman with Mayfaire shared a statement that reads, “We are disappointed to learn that Fox and Hound will be leaving Mayfaire. Our top priority is to provide a vibrant shopping and dining environment and are committed to bringing in fresh and innovative options. We appreciate your patience as we work towards backfilling the space and upgrading our tenant mix to offer Wilmington area residents and visitors the best selection of retailers, dining, and entertainment. Sought after brands like Anthropologie will be opening at Mayfaire in November.”

It is unclear why the Fox and Hound closed.