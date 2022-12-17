Free Christmas Shop helps those in need

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Members of the community were able to stop by the ‘Free Christmas Shop’ on Saturday morning at the Greater Morning Star Apostolic Church in Wilmington.

New and gently used toys and clothes were available, and families were able to pick a holiday stocking for a child.

This is the third year of the Free Christmas Shop, and thanks to donations from community members and local businesses, this year the event was able to reach more families with more items for them to choose from.

Kids were able to shop for gifts for their parents as well, and get them wrapped, while their parents looked for their presents around the shop.

“We just want to spread Christmas cheer as much as we can to families who may have fallen on more unfortunate times. We’re just excited to be out here to spread love and Christmas cheer,” said Molly Tilyou & Merritt Anderson Crawley, organizers and volunteers of the shop.

Over four hundred people registered for the event.