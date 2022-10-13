Free digital literacy course being held for adult learners in Cape Fear

NCWorks is offering digital literacy classes geared towards adult learners this month (Photo: NCWorks)

(WWAY) — A free digital literacy class geared toward adult learners is taking place at two locations in the Cape Fear.

The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board has partnered with NCWorks, Brunswick Community College and Cape Fear Community College to offer the classes.

The course will focus on three key aspects of digital literacy:

– Basic computer skills such as using a mouse and logging in

– Popular software applications such as Microsoft products, Google Docs and search engines

– Using technology in daily life in areas such as job search, social media and digital footprints

If you’re interested in the programs, they’ll be available at the NCWorks Career Center in Brunswick County at 5300-7 Main Street in Shallotte and the NCWorks Career Center in New Hanover at 1994 S 17th Street in Wilmington.

Classes are being offered at the Brunswick County location from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm on October 24th through October 28th. New Hanover County will have the courses on October 17th through October 21st from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

You must register to attend the event, as class size is limited.

You can call 910-754-6120 to register for the Brunswick County classes; calling 910-251-5777 will allow you to register for the New Hanover County courses.

Attendees should bring a small notebook and pen to take notes and record passwords.

Job seekers are encouraged to return to the Career Center after class to update their resumes and begin their job search using the free Computer Resource Area. Career Advisors are available to assist with updating or creating a resume, creating a job search profile in NCWorks.gov and practicing interview skills.