Freeze Warning issued for Cape Fear ahead of frigid night

A Freeze Warning will go into effect Wednesday morning (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mother Nature is reminding us it’s still winter.

After enjoying milder weather over the past several weeks, our first freeze since early February is on the way tonight across the entire area.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning, which will go into effect from 2:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Inland temperatures as low as the upper 20s are expected, with near-freezing temperatures even in coastal communities.

Although a change from recent weather, a freeze this late into March isn’t unheard of. Wilmington’s average last freeze is March 18th.

Remember to bring pets and plants inside if possible, and cover any exposed pipes.

The overall pattern is expected to warm as the week continues, back into the 70s by Friday afternoon.