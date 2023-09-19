Friday football schedule changes move most matchups to Thursday

Other sports have days changed to avoid Friday forecasted weather

WILMIGNTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Five varsity football matches have been moved to Thursday to avoid inclement weather forecasted for Friday.

The following games will be played Thursday night at 7 pm:

– Heide Trask @ Whiteville

– N. Brunswick @ S. Brunswick

– Hoggard @ Laney

– New Hanover @ Topsail

– W. Brunswick @ Ashley

The Pender @ South Columbus and East Columbus @ East Bladen games have not been moved, and will not be moved to Thursday. Both the Patriots and Gators played on Monday night, and a decision will be made Friday morning for those games to be played Friday night. If they are not played, they will most likely be moved to Monday.

West Bladen still plans to play Havelock on Friday as well.

All of the aforementioned schools have made adjustments to JV football and soccer scheduling to match the trend of moving games from Friday, and allowing the grass fields to be available for varsity football Thursday.