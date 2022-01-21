FRIGG silicone pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

A notice on the US consumer safety commission website says that the “Frigg” brand of silicone pacifiers may be a choking hazard, resulting it over 300 thousand baby pacifiers being recalled.

Over 200 reports flooded in about the base of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic, causing manufacturer Mushie and Co. to announce the recall.

The pacifiers come in about 40 different colors, and the classic and daisy designs were sold in sizes zero through 6 months, and 6 through 18 months.

Popular stores such as T-J Maxx, Amazon, Olivia and Jade, Spearmint Love, Lil’ Tulips sell these pacifiers as well as their website mushie.com.

The recall states that no one has been injured, however, anyone who bought one is being told to stop using it immediately and throw it away to avoid danger. Consumers can also get a refund or store credit by taking a photo of the detached nipple and plastic base.