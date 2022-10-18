Frost Advisory issued for Cape Fear ahead of Tuesday night cold snap

A Frost Advisory will go into effect tonight across the Cape Fear (Photo: WWAY)

(WWAY) — The first frost of the fall season is on the way tonight for parts of the Cape Fear.

Temperatures are expected to fall well into the 30s, as low as 35 degrees in a few rural locations.

This will be the first time the Cape Fear has seen lows in the 30s since March 29th (203 days ago).

As a result, a Frost Advisory has been issued for the entire Cape Fear — with the exception of New Hanover County and coastal zones of Brunswick County and Pender County. It will go into effect at 4:00 am Wednesday morning and last through 9:00 am.

The crashing temperatures could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Another very cold night is forecast for Wednesday before temperatures begin to moderate towards late week.