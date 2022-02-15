Fugitive wanted out of Charlotte arrested in Wilmington

Moultrie (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive on Tuesday wanted out of Charlotte for a more than two dozen charges connected to a shooting.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police of a possible wanted subject may be in the Wilmington area.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation and located Shaheim Moultrie,33. Moultrie was wanted on 18 felony charges for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, 2 felony warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon, 2 felony warrants for assault with a deadly weapon, and 2 felony warrants for felony conspiracy.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team responded to 429 Taylor St. just before noon today. Moultrie was arrested and taken into the custody by Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team. Moultrie was charged with 27 felony charges and received a $860,000 secure bond.

“I am very proud of the hard work our Deputies and Detectives did to get this dangerous person out of our community,” Sheriff Ed McMahon said.