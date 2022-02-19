Full Court Press February 18, 2022

Conference championship games - see who took home hardware

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – There was some elite basketball played Friday from the cream of the crop of our local teams.

New Hanover boys secured an undefeated regular season and conference tournament for the first time under Coach Kurt Angel. Hoggard girls won their first undefeated conference schedule for the first time under Coach Aw. The Pender boys upset the top-seed Whiteville Wolfpack, but the Wolfpack girls took home first place.

See all the highlights in the videos.

BOYS GAMES:

WHITEVILLE 65 – HEIDE TRASK 41

NEW HANOVER 63 – HOGGARD 53

GIRLS GAMES:

HOGGARD 58 – TOPSAIL 10

WHITEVILLE 64 – PENDER 69