Full Court Press, February 24, 2022

Round 2 of the NCHSAA playoffs

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Round 2 of the NCHSAA playoffs are done, and while we lost a few teams tonight to losses, a handful advanced as well.

GIRLS:

HOGAGRD 44 CLAYTON 30

WEST BRUNSWICK 36 WEST CARTERET 58

WHITEVILLE 44 SEAFORTH 39

EAST COLUMBUS 23 NORTH DUPLIN 59

BOYS:

HOGGARD 50 JORDAN 54

NEW HANOVER 56 PANTHER CREEK 61

WEST BRUNSWICK 40 NORTHWOOD 80

HEIDE TRASK 38 FARMVILLE CENTRAL 81

PENDER 65 BERTIE 60

WEST COLUMBUS 39 HENDERSON COLLEGIATE 62