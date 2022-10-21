Funding suspended to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to alleged racist remarks

Funding has been pulled from the Columbus County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program has suspended funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to discrimination concerns following alleged racist remarks by Jody Greene.

Officials say the decision to suspend funding comes after hearing of Greene’s remarks and reviewing the verified petition for removal filed by the local District Attorney in superior court on October 4th. The agency says they require compliance with federal civil rights laws as outlined in the GHSP Agreement of Conditions.

A combination of the reports and petition has led the Highway Safety Program to conclude the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office may not be in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other provisions as required in their Agreement of Conditions.

Therefore, the GHSP FY 2023 grant of $125,329 to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was suspended. GHSP says they will not reimburse the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for any grant-related activities taking place within the FY 2023 grant cycle (October 1, 2022, through September 30,

2023).

Should steps be taken to alleviate the concerns, the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program says they will consider reinstating the grant.