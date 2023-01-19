Gathering planned to honor life of KC Johnson, missing woman killed in Wilmington last week

A community event is planned in downtown Wilmington for KC Johnson on Friday (Photo: WPD / WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast has planned a community gathering to honor the life of a Wilmington woman killed last Friday.

The event is planned for Friday at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Wilmington City Hall at 102 North 3rd Street.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, KC Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King Street on January 13th.

26-year-old William Haven Hicks of South Carolina is in custody and is charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Kidnapping.