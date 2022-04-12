Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness

(WWAY) — Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died.

His death was announced on his Twitter account. The message from his family said the he died “after a long illness.”

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” the message said.

Gottfried’s exact cause of death has not yet been released.

He was 67 year’s old.