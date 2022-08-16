Girl Scouts announce newest cookie flavor for 2023

(Photo: Girl Scouts)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Girl Scouts announced their long-awaited new cookie flavor today.

The ‘Raspberry Rally’ is going to be an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home.

Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their ecommerce business.

According to the Girl Scouts, this thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints®.