GIVING TUESDAY: Ocean Cure hopes to add more accessible mats to Carolina Beach

Ocean Cure lays down mats on Carolina Beach to help make the beach more accessible to those with disabilities. (Photo: Ocean Cure/Facebook)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A local non-profit is asking for help on giving Tuesday to help make the beach more accessible to people of all abilities.

Ocean Cure has put mats on Carolina Beach to help those with disabilities get access to the sand in the summer months since 2017.

Ocean Cure President Kevin Murphy is asking for help to get new, better quality mats and add more mats to more accesses at Carolina Beach.

“I have seen a huge response especially for needing them year-round,” Murphy said. “My goal is to have three accesses with mats year-round in a slightly smaller fashion than our big summer mat.”

The mats are usually put out each summer between Memorial day and Labor Day.

Murphy said the new mats from AccessDeck are about $2,100 for six mats to cover one beach access. Murphy said they are hoping to be able to get enough to add mats at the Alabama Avenue access and on the north end with an ADA ramp.

“It’s a very heavy durable material. Six sections are about $2,100 which will allow me to do one access. That is my goal right now,” Murphy said. “I already purchased some for our usual spot. Obviously, if I get close to $4,000 I can do all 3.”

Murphy said he hopes to have this completed by New Year’s Eve.

Click here to donate to the Ocean Cure website. You can also donate on the Ocean Cure Facebook or Instagram pages.