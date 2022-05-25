Ocean Cure puts mats down on Carolina Beach to allow access for those with disabilities

A team effort between Ocean Cure and the Town of Carolina Beach brings mats and water wheel chairs so everyone can enjoy the sun and sand.

Ocean Cure lays down mats on Carolina Beach to help make the beach more accessible to those with disabilities. (Photo: Ocean Cure/Facebook) Ocean Cure lays down mats on Carolina Beach to help make the beach more accessible to those with disabilities. (Photo: Ocean Cure/Facebook)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — We are just days away from the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and lots of people will be crowding to the beaches in our area.

One local beach town is making it easier for all beach goers to enjoy time at the surf by rolling out ocean mats.

The non-profit Ocean Cure has put mats on the beach to help those with disabilities get access to the sand.

Since 2017, Ocean Cure has been doing this during the summer months.

They faced issues in 2020 with the state about compliance issues, however, all of those issues were resolved.

Thankfully, the mats made a comeback last year.

The mats will stay through labor day and are free of charge for anyone who needs easier access to the shoreline.

The mats are down, and Ocean Cure has 20 Water Wheel Chairs that you can reserve for free.

The town of Carolina Beach also has an additional 10 Water Wheel Chairs.