GLOW Academy grads earn $1.7M in scholarships

The school, which opened back in 2016, has at least 84% of its students accepted to at least college already.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first graduating class of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW) will walk across the stage with a huge achievement.

The first senior class of the all-girls school has earned $1.7 million in scholarships.

WWAY spoke to a few students on Thursday, many who started as 6th graders when the school opened, and asked how they felt about their accomplishments.

Destiny Gieschen, a GLOW student, was surprised by her overall success since being at the academy.

“I thought today it was, it was really sweet. We’ve been here since again 6th grade. I mean, its emotional. I never thought I was going to get this far in life honestly, I came here and it changed.”

Another GLOW student, Shecorin Smith, encourages other young women to never doubt their abilities.

“We’re very capable and we don’t get ourselves enough credit for that, but um, I hope that all of us can you know be confident in ourselves and our abilities moving forward in life.”

94% of GLOW’s seniors have applied to college.

The academy is North Carolina’s only single-gender public charter school.