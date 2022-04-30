GLOW holds culinary fundraiser to benefit girls’ academy

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An event organized to raise money for at-risk girls was held Friday.

The event which was postponed earlier this year, was created to help raise money to fund the academy.

The students had a chance to share their story on how the academy changed their lives.

The program helps the girls prepare for college, build their self-esteem and offer resources they may not have had access to.

GLOW’s co-founder Judy Girard said she is always surprised on the number of community members who come out and support the academy’s mission.

“The town comes out in great numbers as you can see for these kids, and it’s just a great, you can tell the energy and it’s just fabulous,” she said. “It always surprises me, and I don’t know why.”

Raleigh based Chef Ashley Christensen was part of the fundraising event.

GLOW is the only all-girls public charter school in North Carolina.