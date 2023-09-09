Godwin’s Market reopens in Topsail Beach under new owners

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 for Godwin’s Market in Topsail Beach. Photo: Kyra Dorman

TOPSAIL BEACH (WWAY) — A historic market in Topsail Beach is under new ownership.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for Godwin’s Market, located at 721 South Anderson Boulevard, Topsail Beach.

Godwin’s Market traces back to 1950. Its last owners were Bill and Mary Godwin, until Ms. Godwin died in 2020.

The new owner, Jane Dorman Jeffreys, spent her summers growing up on Topsail and much of her adult life has been spent on the island as well. She knew the Godwin’s and it’s market very well.

When Ms. Godwin died, the business came up for sale and Jeffreys knew she had to buy it and reopen it as a community asset.

She decided to keep the name Godwin’s Market because the market is such a staple to the Topsail Beach community and her way of keeping the history of the market alive.

Godwin’s offers an array of grocery items, from fresh produce, meats, cheeses, baking and cooking staples, sundries, health, beauty, snacks, beer, wine and tobacco products.