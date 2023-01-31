Good Morning Carolina team learns ‘Riverdance 25’ moves ahead of Wilson Center show

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College is gearing up for two nights of performances of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary show.

Two of the show’s lead dancers, Amy Mae Dolan and Will Bryant, stopped by the WWAY Studio Tuesday morning to preview the long-awaited production.

“This is Riverdance like no one has ever seen it before, it’s been reimagined,” Dolan said. “It’s got 30 Irish dancers in a straight line dancing in Perfect Unison and then throughout the show, these dancers meet other cultures, a flamenco dancer, European folk dancers, American tap dancers.”

The show features Grammy Award-winning music by Bill Whelan, and Dolan describes it as a high-octane performance.

“It’s the most unique dance show in the world, these are dancers who have been working their whole life to be a part of this,” she said. “So you can imagine the energy and the passion that brings.”

Will Bryant is one of those dancers who has been working toward performing in a show like this his entire life.

“I started Irish dancing when I was four years old, I competed from a very young age,” Bryant said. “So Riverdance is the pinnacle for me and I showed a high school audition for the show.”

Over the past week, we asked our viewers to vote which member of the Good Morning Carolina team should learn to dance live on air: Donna Gregory, Matt Bennett, or Ramel Carpenter. The results were overwhelmingly in favor of the entire team taking part! See it for yourself:

Performances at the Wilson Center are taking place Tuesday and Wednesday. You can find out more information and purchase tickets here.