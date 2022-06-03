Good Shepherd Center expresses excitement over resident ringing their housing bell

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After nearly a year of living in the Good Shepherd Center’s overnight shelter, the organization announced their resident George was able to ring the housing bell this week.

Representatives with the Good Shepher Center say they were excited to see George begin his transition to more permanent housing.

They say George has worked hard, maintaining employment and patiently working out his housing plan while living at the shelter.

The center says George’s new job will provide an increase in income for his house that will only cost him 30 percent of his income, ensuring the home’s affordability.