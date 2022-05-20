“Got Em’ On Live Bait Club” kicks off 22nd Cape Fear Disabled Sportsman’s fishing tournament

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — There was lots of fishing, food and fun for those with disabilities at the Kure Beach fishing pier today.

“Got Em’ On Live Bait Club” kicked off the 22nd Cape Fear Disabled Sportsman’s fishing tournament this morning.

Hundreds of participants take part in this annual event.

There were lots of people on the pier starting early this morning.

More than 200 anglers signed up to fish today.