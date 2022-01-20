Gov. Cooper ‘more concerned’ about this winter storm than the last one

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials gave a statewide update on preparations for Friday’s winter storm.

Cooper has already declared a state of emergency, opening the way for state officials to use extra assets and personnel to respond to the worst-hit areas.

“We are looking at another round of snow, sleet, freezing rain and ice bringing more treacherous roads and power outages. It is a familiar forecast but a different place,” Cooper said. “This time, it is the people in Eastern NC that will likely feel more of this storm’s brunt. Those in the mountains and foothills will have very little impact if any.”

Cooper said the national guard is already on stand by and he specifically mentioned our area when talking about the potential of power outages. Cooper said “significant power outages” are expected in southeastern counties and cities, such as Wilmington, Jacksonville and New Bern.

Cooper said 114 soldiers with high clearance vehicles, trucks and four wheel drive ambulances are staged in central and eastern parts of the state getting ready to deploy as they are needed.

Cooper said you should go to the grocery store tonight and make sure you have enough supplies for a couple of days and make sure you will be able to stay warm if the power goes out.

“As always, never use gas grills or generators inside your home or garage,” Cooper said. “The carbon monoxide fumes can be deadly. And make sure you report your power outages — if you have one — directly to your power company and leave 911 lines open for lifesaving emergencies.”

Cooper said he was more worried about this round of wintry weather than the last one.

Click here to read more from ABC 11.