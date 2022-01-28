Gov. Cooper vetoes GOP bill pushing primary to June

RALEIGH, NC (AP/WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper has refused to delay North Carolina’s primaries by another three weeks to June.

He vetoed a measure on Friday that Republican legislators said would allow them more time to redraw their redistricting plans if the state Supreme Court strikes down boundaries.

“This bill is an additional attempt by Republican legislators to control the election timeline and undermine the voting process,” Gov. Cooper said in a statement. “The constitutionality of congressional and legislative districts is now in the hands of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the Court should have the opportunity to decide how much time is needed to ensure that our elections are constitutional.”

The primary date remains May 17.

The Supreme Court already delayed the primary once last month to let redistricting lawsuits be heard. A veto override seems unlikely since Republican majorities aren’t veto-proof.