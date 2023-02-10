Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board

Governor Cooper has appointed two Cape Fear residents to State positions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations.

Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents.

Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council.

Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. She has more than 20 years of experience in the career counseling and leadership field.

The Governor has also appointed Jonathan Hold of Oak Island to the Underground Damage Prevention Review Board.

Holt is the Senior Director of Regional Construction for Charter Communications. Holt has served on the board as the cable company representative since 2018.