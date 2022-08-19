Governor Cooper orders flags to half-staff in honor of NCDOT worker killed

(Photo: NCDOT)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All North Carolina flags at state facilities have been ordered to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement today in honor of NCDOT employee Anna Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was killed last week while helping clean up debris and divert traffic after a storm in Wilson, North Carolina.

She was an 11-year veteran with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Anna Bradshaw,” Governor Cooper said. “We’re grateful for her service to North Carolina, and our prayers are with her family, friends and NCDOT coworkers.”

Funeral services for Bradshaw will be held on Saturday in Wilson County.