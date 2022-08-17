NCDOT honors worker hit, killed Friday

(Photo: NCDOT)

WILSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An NCDOT worker killed in a hit-and-run incident Friday is being honored.

Anna Bradshaw was an 11-year employee with the NCDOT and was struck while cleaning up debris on the shoulder of US 264 Alternate in Wilson County.

The NCDOT says Bradshaw was directing traffic on the shoulder to warn drivers of a fallen tree when she was hit and killed.

The driver left the scene but was later tracked down and arrested.

NCDOT employees are honoroing Bradshaw by placing a black ribbon on the sign near where she was killed Friday night.

The department says Anna Bradshaw will be greatly missed by her NCDOT family.