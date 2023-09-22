Governor Cooper signs State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia

Tropical Storm (Photo: NASA/MGN Online)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has signed a State of Emergency in preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

“It is important for North Carolinians to prepare for potential impacts from the coming storm,” said Governor Cooper. “The storm’s path has been difficult to predict and we want to ensure that farmers, first responders and utility crews have the tools necessary to prepare for severe weather.”

The Executive Order will temporarily waive transportation regulations pertaining to the movement of livestock and agricultural products.

Additionally, the Order issues transportation waivers to expedite preparations in anticipation of the storm and provide for swift response and recovery after the system passes.

“North Carolina Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather impacts and is in contact with our county partners to address resource needs they may have. This is a proactive preparedness measure to ensure we have the tools and resources available to support all North Carolinians,” said Will Ray, Emergency Management director. “The transportation waiver will make it easier to move equipment and other resources if needed.”

With the possibility of flash flooding and coastal flooding, please remember to never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around don’t drown.

North Carolina Emergency Management officials offer these tips for being prepared and remaining safe: