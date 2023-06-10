Governor Roy Cooper signs bill conveying property to Pender County to build jail facility

Governor Roy Cooper (photo: Peyton Furtado)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper signed 4 bills into law Saturday, including House Bill 412, which conveys land to Pender County to allow for more financing options to build a jail facility.

The bill will allow Pender County to grand deeds of trusts in order to finance the construction, repairs, and staffing of the facility. The administration will also provide any documentation or financing to construct the jail facility on the conveyed property.

Bill 412 is sponsored by Carson Smith of district 16.

The bill is affective immediately.