Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

(Photo: Family Photo / MGN)

(AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago.

Tuesday’s news comes in the wake of revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman.

Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson says the grand jury determined that there was not sufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham.

Charges of both kidnapping and manslaughter were considered.

The news that the grand jury had declined to charge Donham makes it increasingly unlikely that she will ever be prosecuted for her role in the events that led to Till’s death.