Graystone Inn’s renovation process is underway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An historic downtown Wilmington building should be finishing up part of its renovation soon after a devastating fire.

Last month, an accidental kitchen fire started late at night inside the Graystone Inn. Most of the damage happened inside in the Inn when the fire occurred. According to an All-Dry USA worker, a company helping with the cleanup after the fire, the inn should have its interior demolition finished within a few weeks. The inn hopes to start its rebuild in the weeks after that’s done. The hope is to re-open within six to eight months.