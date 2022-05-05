Greek Festival is back for its 30th anniversary this year with a full-service fest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For its 30th anniversary, the Greek Festival is returning to Wilmington for a traditional in-person celebration.

There will be food, pastries, church tours, music and dancing at the festival.

Of course there will be Greek dishes available such as Greek-style lemon chicken, leg of lamb, mousaka, pastiso, lamb and chicken gyros, Greek pastries, and more.

There will also be Greek band’s playing for entertainment, and also Greek wine and beer.

Gift shops, specialty items, Greek market, book store, and cooking demonstrations all can be found at the festival as well.

The event will happen May 13th, 14th and 15th, 2022 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (608 S. College Road), across from UNCW.

Festival times:

Friday, May 13th: 11:00 a.m. – 10.00 p.m.

Saturday, May 14th: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 15th: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There will be free parking at the UNCW Auxiliary Parking Lot just behind Taco Bell.

Continuous free shuttle service will be provided during festival hours.

You can read more information about the festival by clicking here.