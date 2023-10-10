Groundbreaking ceremony being held to kick off Founders Park renovations

Leland Founders Park (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held later this month in Leland.

The event will take place October 20th around 1:00 p.m. at Founders Park ahead of their renovations.

Community members are invited to celebrate this milestone with Town Council, Town staff, contractors, and regional partners.

The project will include adding amenities such as an amphitheater, splash pad, veterans memorial, updated playground, natural play area, fitness stations, walking trails, a picnic/restroom facility, and open space.

“I’m so proud of all the hard work that has gone into planning for this project to get us to this monumental moment,” Mayor Brenda Bozeman said. “Breaking ground on Founders Park renovations is a great accomplishment for the Town, bringing us one step closer to a beautiful new park that will benefit Leland families and their children for generations to come.”

Construction is expected to take a year to complete. The park, including adjacent parking lots, will be closed to the public for the duration of construction. Project updates will be available on the Town website.

The Founders Park renovation project has been in the works since November 2019.