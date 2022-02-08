Group calls on Amazon to stop selling accessories used for bear poaching

Black bear (Photo: Pixabay)

A local bear advocacy group is calling on Amazon to make a move that will help save animals from illegal trapping.

posted a video to its Facebook page and within days, it’s racked up over thousands of views.

The founder of the group, Jody Williams, is calling on Amazon to remove its attractants and accessories used for bear poaching.

“There’s animals all around the world that have been affected by these traps, with Amazon being the largest supplier for over a decade,” said Williams.

He says he contacted the company about a year and a half ago, and a company representative told him Amazon was looking into the matter. Williams says he has received no response to his recent inquiries, then noticed that Amazon begun taking steps to remove bear traps from its website, but not everything used for illegal trapping.

