Growing number of homeless encampments in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Homeless camps of different sizes have been popping up across New Hanover County.

One of the biggest ones, is in an area off MLK Parkway and Kerr Avenue.

“We have 4, 5 tents in our little area, me and my wife. Ya know, a clothing tent, a storage tent, we got a kitchen. It’s kind of like a house, but it’s in the woods,” said Austin Jecha, who is currently living in the encampment.

Jecha says while he appreciates having a place to stay, he’s hoping he and his wife will be able to move on soon.

“Bicycles get stolen, it’s wild. I’ve never seen anything like that, it’s heartbreaking. Ya know, I’ve worked hard for the stuff I have and then someone comes and steal it’s from you. We don’t have much, we’re homeless and you’re going to steal from a homeless person, it’s crazy,” Jecha explained.

Some residents living near the area say they have called police and filed complaints about the area, but Wilmington Police Department say finding the right solution for all parties involved is complicated.

“It’s something that the City of Wilmington is aware of, the Wilmington Police Department is aware of. It’s something we’re not ignoring, we’re trying to address, we’re working like I said with other partners in the community to try to alleviate this issue,” said Lieutenant Greg Willett with WPD.

“Being homeless is not a crime. There are often times crimes that come along with groups in the homeless community, but not everybody that’s homeless is a criminal,” said Willett.