Gun Violence: Wilmington Police Department and county agencies response to recent shootings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Recent gun violence in Wilmington has sparked many to ask the question, why?

With some of those shootings involving younger demographics, it’s something Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams does not like to see.

“It just breaks your heart when you see anybody that’s impacted by gun violence, but especially folks that are so young when they’re victims and when they’re suspects. Because those are two lives that are pretty much lost and ruined and two families that are impacted,” said Chief Williams.

Recent shootings in the Wilmington area have sparked some concerns, but Chief Williams says statistics for violent crime are on par with last years. Although recent shootings have occurred, he wants to make something clear.

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve had some recent incidents and some upticks, but there’s this perception that we are having shootings every single day and that is just not the case. We are not having shootings every single day,” Williams said.

One of the areas the WPD is looking to expand more is community outreach and engagement. Rashad Gattison with the New Hanover County backed department Port City United is trying to help as well.

“So, the beautiful thing, the team that we have is mostly comprised of people that look like them. I guess like every other nonprofit or agency working out here, we want to rev up the services and then definitely give the young people some alternatives instead of violence,” said Gattison.

While both departments say they are doing their best to combat gun violence in the community, they say they cannot be everywhere at once. They both are asking for the communities help with any information they may have on crime.