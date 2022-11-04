Gutterbliss to host gallery art show

Gutterbliss hosts art gallery November 5th (Photo: Cheyanne Hiott)

Wilmington, NC — After holding its first successful film festival earlier this year, Gutterbliss returns this Saturday, November 5, for a gallery art show that they dubbed “Gutter Gallery.”

Paintings, sculptures, photography, and more will all be showcased at the gallery as well as live music. Music artists include Billy Heathen, Twice Dead Ghosts, Scarfy, and Chris Chism.

The gallery opens at 5 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. Admission into the gallery is $10.

The event will be held at the ArtWorks at 200 Willard St, Wilmington.