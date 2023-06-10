GutterJam hosts eclectic music festival highlighting local musicians and visual performers

Sarah Jones,
The Gutter Goblin encourages people to come out and support local musicians with eclectic music festival GutterJam (Photo: Cade Carroll)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — GutterBliss is returning for their 3rd event in a year Saturday, this time with GutterJam– an eclectic music festival highlighting local music. GutterJam encourages you to let out your inner goblin and enjoy the unique and funky art the Cape Fear has to offer.

The event is going on all day starting at 12:30 p.m. at Waterline Brewing in downtown Wilmington. Music genres range from folk to rap to punk rock, so there is something for everyone.

GutterJam is also looking to entertain people with more than just music with fire dancers and a live painter.

Tickets are $20.

Here is the full line-up for the event:

Block 1- 12:30 p.m.

  • MISSBLISS
  • Chris Chism
  • Petrichor
  • Louis the Rapper
  • Dubtown Cosmonauts

Block 2- 4 p.m.

  • Dead Fox No Groove
  • Initialize Duo
  • Strangers in Public
  • Rebels No Savage
  • Dog Park

Block 3- 7:30 p.m.

  • Sheme of Gold
  • Paths of the Eternal
  • Children of the Reptile
  • Scarfy
  • Billy Heathen

 

