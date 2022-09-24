GWSHOF announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

First woman will moderate

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Every year, athletes, coaches, and other persons with significant impact on the history and advancement of athletics in the Cape Fear are picked to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

This year five coaches were announced in the 2023 induction class, a press conference held at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Jennifer Alley, Eddie Biedenbach, Al Pastore, Mark Scalf, and the late William Murphy will be honored at the annual banquet at the Wilmington Convention Center on May 7th.

According to the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame Board Chair Louise McColl, inductees get a chance to help high school students in the area.

“The inductees also get to select a high school that they want to give a scholarship to, so we give a $25,000 scholarship for a high school student to go to college,” she said.

Nora Lynn Finch will be the first woman to moderate the induction banquet, she has many firsts which include ACC’s first female assistant director and being named ACC senior associate for women’s basketball, just to name a few.

