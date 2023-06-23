Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build returns

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Dozens of women are coming together to help two families realize their dreams of homeownership.

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build will begin construction on two homes in Castle Hayne this weekend.

The homes will be the first of ten in the new legacy landing neighborhood located off Rockhill Road.

Women Build brings together teams of 10 or more women to raise money and build homes, which will be purchased by families who also take part in the work.

Habitat Spokesperson, Alana Austin, says this year’s project will have an extra twist.

“The big difference is rather than raising the walls for one home, we’re going to be raising the walls for two homes at one time. We’re going to have about 40 volunteers on site doing just that, so it’s a huge effort,” said Austin, Marketing and Events Coordinator.

If you are interested in getting involved, it isn’t too late. There will be another week of building July 8th through the 14th.

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.