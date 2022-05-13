Hands Across the Sand event at Wrightsville Beach to stand up for clean energy

Hands Across the Sand Rally (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, May 21st, the SurfRider Foundation of Cape Fear will be teaming up with Save Our Sea NC to host their Hands Across the Sand event.

Hands Across the Sand is an annual global event, “saying NO to dirty fossil fuels and YES to reducing energy waste, energy efficiency, and clean energy” that is developed reasonably and responsibly.

Participants involved will stand together, drawing an imaginary line in the sand against fossil fuels that threaten our future.

Hands Across the Sand participants should meet on the sand near out tents at the Stone St. beach access (#29) at 8:30am on May 21st to stand together along the shoreline for 15 minutes.

We will take a group photo followed by a beach cleanup.

For more information about Hands Across the Sand, please check out this link.

When: Saturday May 21st, 8:30am

Where: Wrightsville Beach, Stone St. beach access 29

Free Parking: Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church 601 Causeway Dr. Parking available only from 8-11am and marked spaces are not to be used.