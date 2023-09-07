Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center announces annual ARTfall

A previous ARTfall exhibition (Photo: Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular art show is returning to the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center this month.

This will be the eighth annual ARTfall, a juried exhibition featuring the work of new and established artists.

The exhibition will be open to the public September 22nd through 30th from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

ARTfall will open with a dessert reception to honor the artists and announce the award winners on September 21st from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“ARTfall is one of our favorite events every year,” said Susan Habas, Executive Director of Thalian Association, the managing entity for the building. “There is something very special about viewing the work of our wonderful local artists in this historic building.”

132 pieces of 2D & 3D art from 72 artists will be exhibited.