Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center seeks artist submissions for ARTfall

ARTfall is a juried show and sale for emerging and established artists.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center is seeking 2D and 3D artists for the 7th Annual ARTfall Juried Art Show and Sale to be held September 16th through 24th, 2022.

ARTfall will be one of the events during American Craft Walk Wilmington, a celebration of visual and performing arts at various locations in downtown Wilmington culminating in the walk on Saturday September 17th, 2022.

The show will be open daily Monday through Saturday, September 16th through 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm and the public is invited to attend the Artists Award Presentation and Reception on Thursday, September 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the lobby museum of the Historic USO Building.

Awards will be presented for First, Second, and Third Place, Honorable Mention, and People’s Choice with cash prizes totaling $525.00.

Only original artwork completed within the last two years will be considered for exhibition.

Original artwork is the artist’s sole creation and is not, in whole or in part, a copy of any other person’s work or photograph.

Preference is given to artists from the Lower Cape Fear region.

ARTfall will be juried by award-winning artist Madison Creech. Madison Creech holds an MFA in fibers from Arizona State University and a BFA and BS in textile, merchandising, and fashion design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Currently, she teaches in the Art and Art History Department at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and co-runs Fried Fruit Art Gallery in Wilmington’s cargo district.