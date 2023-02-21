Hannah Patrick speaks to UNCW journalism class

Hannah Patrick spoke to a UNCW class Tuesday morning (Photo: Hannah Patrick)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Our very own Hannah Patrick spoke to a multimedia journalism class Tuesday morning at UNCW, taught by WWAY anchor Jeff Rivenbark.

Hannah shared with them about working in the media industry, how to land a job in broadcasting and her work on Unsolved cases.

She says they talked about using Social Media to engage with the audience, internships, holding community leaders accountable and asking tough questions, along with networking and other jobs in the communication field.

“The asked a lot of great questions about the industry and specific aspects of the job,” Hannah said. “I always enjoy speaking to students and engaging with our community.”

