Hanover Kennel Club holds all-breed dog show over weekend

Standard poodle wins ‘Best in Show’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dog owners had a chance to show off their pooches over the weekend over some friendly competition.

The Hanover Kennel Club held its 122nd and 123rd all-breed dog shows at Legion Stadium on Sunday, according to HCK Chair John Boozer, it’s big business.

“This does bring a great deal of money into the county,” he said. “There are entry fees that are made, there are hotel expenses, gasoline, meals, that brings in a good bit of money.”

According to the club, AKC dog events have nearly doubled around the country since 2019, and so have participants, there were 510 entries in this year’s event.

“Our shows are midsize, some places they’re a lot larger, some places smaller,” said Boozer.

The event brought a variety of dog breeds from all over the country to be judged in Wilmington.

Katheryn Musante and her Saluki traveled eight hours to Florida, for a chance at a win, they took home a couple of ribbons.

“She won the Saluki breed, and then she won the owner-handler hound group,” she said.

A type of hound from the Middle East, also known as the desert Saluki, according to Musante. The hound also won the best owner-handler category.

According to Musante, dogs in shows may appear cute and fluffy but judges look for specific traits.

“It’s not a beauty contest every breed has a standard.”

That standard is set by the American Kennel Club.

The top dog, handled by Christian Manelopoulos from Raleigh, won ‘Best in Show”, and it’s not the first win for the standard poodle.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the first time or the fiftieth time,” said Manelopoulos. “It’s always fun to win, it’s still exciting.”

According to Manelopoulos, poodles have a really good temperament and are smart which made them a good choice for kids.

He adds dog shows are a good place to explore breeds before making one a pet.

According to Boozer, the event has been around for more than sixty years, more information can be found here.