HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Junior League of Wilmington holds 69th annual Bargain Sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Junior League of Wilmington’s annual Bargain Sale and Sip and Shop is back this weekend, offering locals the chance to snag some deals while supporting a good cause.

Cecilia Liu, VP of Communications for the Junior League, spoke about the event, which has been a tradition since 1952.

“We start this weekend, Friday night is our sip and shop night. For $15 you’ll get first dibs for all the items except for the children’s toys,” Liu said. “But we do have local vendors that will be there and then we also have food, drinks, raffle items and silent auction.”

Saturday is from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and everything is half off, including children’s toys.

Liu explained that all the funds raised at the event will go back to helping the Junior League of Wilmington fulfill its mission.

“We empower women to become trained leaders, volunteers and basically change makers in our community,” Liu said. “We have been doing a really good thing for our 70th anniversary this year and we’re doing a grant program for local organizations so we are able to get some funding back into some local groups whether they’re like brand new and trying to get out of their feet off the ground or also we have some groups that are trying to fund some specific projects.”

The Bargain Sale and Sip and Shop is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the Junior League of Wilmington.

The organization’s next big event is the Touch a Truck event in April, where children can climb all over vehicles and learn about how they function.

Tickets for the Bargain Sale and Sip and Shop can be purchased online or at the door.

Buy tickets here.