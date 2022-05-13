HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Pet Adopt-a-thon in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re searching for a new addition to your family, look no further than an event happening in Brunswick County this weekend.

Petsense in Shallotte is hosting an Adopt-a-thon on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be at least four different groups bringing dogs, cats, and birds, including Carolina Boxer Rescue, Adopt An Angel, and Nest Family Feathered Friends.

In addition to adoptable pets, there will also be a food truck, vendors, and live music. Petsense will be collecting donations for the various adoption agencies participating.

Anyone wishing to adopt can fill out an application on-site and provide any necessary information.