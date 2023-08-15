HAPPENING TOMORROW: Aquarium to host 21+ trivia night benefiting shark research

The adult-only event is taking place at Front Street Brewery in downtown Wilmington

The North Carolina Aquarium will host shark-themed trivia on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7- 9 p.m. at Front Street Brewery. Photo: North Carolina Aquarium Society

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium Society is set to host a trivia night with a focus on sharks. “Trivia with Teeth” will take place Wednesday at Front Street Brewery for those 21 and older.

Gail Lemiec, the Unique Experiences Coordinator for the Aquarium at Fort Fisher, will host the event.

Lemiec says the trivia nights first started a few years ago, and transitioned into a virtual format during the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim is to offer an enjoyable experience for adults while also enhancing awareness about animals and conservation efforts.

The friendly competition will feature a mix of game show formats, including trivia questions, jeopardy-style quizzes, and limericks. Teams of two will compete for prizes while deepening their knowledge about sharks and their ecological significance.

Lemiec says the questions will highlight lesser-known shark species, providing insights into their unique adaptations and roles within marine ecosystems.

The event will take place at Front Street Brewery on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Interested participants can pre-register on the aquarium’s website or choose on-site registration. The entry fee of $20 per team will be used to fund crucial shark conservation initiatives.

“We do several research projects off of our coast, specifically looking at one species of shark, a sand tiger shark,” Lemiec said. “We also showcase those in habitats in the aquariums, and they are hanging out off of our coast in our backyards, and we want to learn more about what they’re doing out there.”

The trivia night offers an engaging platform for individuals interested in sharks and conservation to partake in an evening of entertainment while supporting a meaningful cause. You can find out more information here.